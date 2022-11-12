Hunter scores 17, Ohio defeats Cleveland State 81-70

ATHENS, Ohio — Jaylin Hunter had 17 points in Ohio’s 81-70 victory over Cleveland State. Hunter also contributed seven assists for the Bobcats. Miles Brown was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Devon Baker made three 3-pointer and finished with 13 points. Yahel Hill led the way for the Vikings with 20 points. Tujautae Williams added 12 points for Cleveland State. Deante Johnson also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

