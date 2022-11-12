Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota’s defense continued its dominance as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns. Northwestern played four quarterbacks, a function of injury and attempt to generate offense.

