Indiana State shuts out winless Western Illinois 21-0

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Evan Olaes threw a touchdown pass, Justin Dinka and Tee Hodge ran for scores and Indiana State blanked winless Western Illinois 21-0. Dinka’s 7-yard touchdown run came with 2:50 left in the second quarter and Indiana State (2-8, 1-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference) led 6-0 after a failed extra-point kick. The Sycamores scored again before halftime on Olaes’ 10-yard touchdown toss to Dante Hendrix. Olaes connected with Dakota Caton for the 2-point conversion and Indiana State took a 14-0 lead into the locker room. The final score of the game came at the 4:51 mark of the third quarter when Hodge raced 39 yards to the end zone.

