Jarred Tinordi’s 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal on a double deflection with 2:42 to play in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has won eight straight over Anaheim since February 2019. Tinordi is a 30-year-old journeyman defenseman with just two previous NHL goals before doubling his total against the Ducks. Filip Roos also scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks. Arvid Söderblom made 39 saves in his second career victory. Troy Terry and Adam Henrique scored first-period goals for the Ducks, who have lost three straight.

