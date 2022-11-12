Merrimack beats C. Connecticut, remains undefeated in NEC

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Gavin McCusker threw three touchdown passes to Pat Conroy and Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 20-14 for its seventh straight win. Merrimack (8-2, 6-0) will host St. Francis (PA), which is also 6-0 in the Northeast Conference, for the conference title. Nasir Smith ran for a 1-yard touchdown that capped a 17-play, 82-yard opening drive. Smith finished with 148 yards rushing and is the 16th player at Central Connecticut (1-9, 1-5) to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The senior finished with 1,001 yards.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.