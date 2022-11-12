Montana St. stays unbeaten in Big Sky, routs Cal Poly 72-28

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Johnson ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and Montana State routed Cal Poly 72-28 to remain undefeated in the Big Sky Conference. Montana State (9-1, 7-0), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, kept pace with undefeated and second-ranked Sacramento State atop the conference standings. The Bobcats conclude its regular season at home against rival Montana. Johnson carried eight times and scored on runs from 12, 71, 36 and nearly untouched up the middle for 78 yards as the Bobcats built a 51-14 halftime lead. Spencer Brasch threw two touchdown passes for Cal Poly (1-9, 0-7).

