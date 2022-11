JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray had a 75-yard run for a touchdown and Trevian Thomas added a 27-yard pick-six and Arkansas State held off a late UMass rally to take a 35-33 non-conference win.The Red Wolves took a 35-19 lead after three quarters when Johnnie Lang capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 12-yard run run for a score.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.