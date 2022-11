MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Burns finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Rob Perry scored 18 and Murray State cruised to a 90-53 victory over NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday night. Burns sank 7 of 8 shots from the floor for Murray State (1-1). Perry made all four of his 3-point attempts. Payton Cundiff led the Blue Raiders with 10 points off the bench.

