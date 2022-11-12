NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces. The NFLPA says the turf used in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter says the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York with the Jets and Giants. Tretter posted his statement on the NFLPA website.

