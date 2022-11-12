No. 12 Clemson wins 39th straight at home 31-16 over Cards

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on his 25-yard scoring run and No. 12 Clemson won its 39th straight at home, beating the Cardinals 31-16. The Tigers improved to 9-1 overall and bounced back from their first loss of the season at No. 20 Notre Dame last week. Clemson also won the ACC Atlantic Division outright after clinching a spot in the league championship game a week ago. Louisville quarterback Malik was hurt right before halftime and did not return for the final two quarters.

