No. 2 Ohio St loses RB Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.