Pair of pick 6s set early tone as Pitt beats Virginia, 37-7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage and Pittsburgh reached bowl eligibility with a 37-7 victory at Virginia. Devonshire’s interception of Brennan Armstrong and 29-yard return gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead after just 5 seconds. After a touchback, Armstrong tried to throw deeper, but Williams intercepted and went 39 yard for the TD after 16 seconds. The Cavaliers needed a victory to remain in contention for a bowl berth, but trailed 28-0 by the end of the first quarter and never made a game of it.

