Peasant’s 2 TDs help Middle Tennessee rally, beat Charlotte

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Peasant ran 17 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Middle Tennessee scored the final 17 points to beat Charlotte 24-14. Elijah Metcalf caught eight passes for 84 yards for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 Conference USA). The Blue Raiders won for just the second time since a road win over then-No. 25 Miami on Sept. 24. Chris Reynolds completed 28 of 49 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charlotte (2-9, 1-6). The 49ers have lost back-to-back games and six of their last seven.

