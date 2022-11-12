Portugal and US to meet for berth in 2023 Rugby World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Portugal and the United States have set up their decider for the last berth in the 2023 Rugby World Cup after second wins in the final qualifying tournament in Dubai. Portugal defeated Kenya 85-0 and the U.S. beat Hong Kong 49-7 in the second round of group play at The Sevens Stadium. The last round on Friday features a meeting of the unbeaten sides. Portugal has qualified only once before. The U.S. has missed only one World Cup. The winner will qualify for France in Pool C with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.