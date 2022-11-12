Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his shots, four of them 3-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah, which had won four in a row. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17 points for the Jazz.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.