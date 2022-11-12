SAN DIEGO — Led by Zach Chappell’s 19 points, the Sacramento State Hornets defeated the UCSD Tritons 65-55. The Hornets improved to 1-1 with the victory and the Tritons fell to 0-2.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.