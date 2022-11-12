St. Thomas clinches share of Pioneer League title

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shawn Shipman carried it 31 times for 168 yards and a touchdown and St. Thomas (Minn.) rushed for 274 yards in a 23-0 victory over Stetson to clinch a share of the Pioneer League championship. St. Thomas won its ninth straight since a 44-13 opening loss at Southern Utah, and 37 straight regular-season games at home. Cade Sexauer threw it across the field to a wide-open Matthew Rink for a 10-yard touchdown and a 23-0 lead. Sexauer added 13 carries for 60 yards and a score for St. Thomas, which plays Butler next Saturday. Sexauer also was 8-of-17 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

