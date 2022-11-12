Stat collector Richard lead NC Central past Norfolk St.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Davius Richard threw for a season-high 347 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 48-14. Otto Kuhns’ 10-yard scoring run gave Norfolk State a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game which lasted 10 plays and covered 73 yards. Later, in the second quarter, North Carolina Central proceeded to blow it open scoring touchdowns on all four of its drives. Kuhns threw for 90 yards and a score and ran for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans.

