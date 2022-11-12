The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg. Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The Citadel (3-7) to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back. Underwood’s scoring toss was a 14-yarder to J.J. Hudson late in the third quarter, upping The Citadel’s lead to 45-0. Braden Walker accounted for two of the Bulldogs’ seven rushing touchdowns. Hudson, Cooper Wallace, Johnny Crawford III and Ha’Keem Monroe also ran for a score.

