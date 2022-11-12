Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse 38-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3, the Orange’s fourth straight loss. Travis scored on a 3-yard run to cap the Seminoles’ first possession, then hit Malik McClain for a 15-yard touchdown and Johnny Wilson for a 24-yard score late in the second. Kentron Poitier caught a 5-yard TD pass early in the third and Travis caught a 2-yard strike from tight end Wyatt Rector. Quarterback Garrett Shrader returned for Syracuse after missing six straight quarters with an undisclosed injury and was unable to generate anything.

