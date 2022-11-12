Turner’s late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn to a 36-33 win over No. 19 Liberty. With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season. Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three. Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attach with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Victor Rosa finished with 62 yards on 10 carriers with two TDs. TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jackson Bennett went 22 for 36 for 201 yards and a TD.

