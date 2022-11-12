Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10. Tuten’s 2-yard run gave the Aggies’ their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an 8-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Fowler in the fourth. The Buccaneers took a 7-0 lead on Tony Bartalo’s 34-yard pass to Nivon Holland in the second quarter. The lead was short-lived when Cooke returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Gardner-Webb will host NC A&T on Saturday, with the winner claiming the conference championship and the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

