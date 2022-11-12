Yale hands Princeton first defeat, 24-20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for a touchdown and ran for another in a 17-point third quarter and Yale handed Princeton its first defeat, 24-20. The victory denied Princeton the chance to at least clinch a share of its second straight Ivy League title and boosted Yale into a first-place tie. Princeton plays Penn, and Yale faces Harvard in next week’s finales. Grooms threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Chase Nenad for a 14-all tie early in the third quarter, Jack Bosman’s 44-yard field goal just cleared the crossbar for the lead and Groom’s 19-yard run had Yale ahead 24-14 heading into the final quarter.

