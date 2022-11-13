LARAMIE, Wyo. — Led by Christian Agnew’s 15 points, the SE Louisiana Lions defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 76-72 on Sunday night. The Lions are now 2-1 on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 2-1.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.