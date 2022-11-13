DAVIDSON, N.C. — Led by Foster Loyer’s 17 points, the Davidson Wildcats defeated the VMI Keydets 75-71 on Sunday. The Wildcats are now 3-0 on the season, while the Keydets moved to 1-2.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.