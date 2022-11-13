Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 to snap a five-game losing streak. Davis grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which tied a career-high in a regular-season game, as the Lakers led throughout. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points for Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron James for the second straight game due to an left adductor strain. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Cam Thomas came off the bench to score 15 points and Edmond Sumner added 13.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.