Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has become an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The star QB has the Eagles off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. They are trying to match a franchise record with nine straight victories if they can beat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions. Hurts threw three touchdown passes when the Eagles beat Washington in September.

