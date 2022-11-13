Green, Holani help Boise St. beat Nevada 41-3

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3. Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing — including a 6-yard touchdown — on eight carries for Boise State (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Toa Taua led Nevada (2-8, 0-6) with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries.

