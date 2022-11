RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points and No. 10 North Carolina State rolled past Mount St. Mary’s 86-38. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State had a 63-21 rebounding advantage and Hayes had 11 of those. Natalie Villaflor scored 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s, which made five of its 34 3-point attempts.

