National title-winning UGa baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber has died at the age of 74. Webber guided the Georgia Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship and remains the winningest coach in school history. The university says he died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber spent 16 years as Georgia’s head coach. His tenure was highlighted by College World Series appearances in 1987 and 1990. In their second trip, the Bulldogs became the first SEC team to win the title. Webber resigned after the 1996 season and spent the rest of his coaching career in professional baseball.

