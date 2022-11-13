Nelly Korda rallies to win Pelican and returns to No. 1

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda’s first LPGA Tour victory of the year is taking her back to No. 1 in the world. Korda won the Pelican Women’s Championship after a duel with Lexi Thompson. Korda pulled ahead with two late birdies and shot 64. Thompson couldn’t catch her. Korda was emotional after her round because it’s been a tough year. She missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has struggled to regain her form. But she won the Pelican Women’s Championship for the second straight year. And she is No. 1 again. That’s where she started the year.

