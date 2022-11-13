NFL: Bills’ catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota’s 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Walt Anderson told a pool reporter that Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play. Anderson says Davis didn’t secure the ball when he hit the ground and the pass should have been ruled incomplete.

