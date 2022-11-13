Rams WR Cooper Kupp hurts ankle, leaves game vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Kupp stayed down on the sideline and was attended to by trainers before hopping to the bench without putting any weight on his leg, but he was eventually able to walk back to the locker room.

