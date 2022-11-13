HAMILTON, N.Y. — Led by Tucker Richardson’s 15 points, the Colgate Raiders defeated the Wells Express 93-60 on Sunday night. The Raiders are now 2-1 with the victory and the Express fell to 0-2.

