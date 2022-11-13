Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals. A solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz of the United States are in the same group and play each other later. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.