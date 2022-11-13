Saints’ Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. Allen said he was “not going to go there right now,” after a 20-10 defeat, adding “we’ll evaluate where we’re at and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, prompting an opportunity for Dalton in Week 4. The former Cincinnati Bengals starter has kept the team in striking distance in an underwhelming NFC South.

