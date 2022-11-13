Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its fan fest and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. Stelzer says “Here in Munich in the home country of beer?” Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest. The NFL says consistent with standard stadium protocol, there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.

