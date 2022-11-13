Ten Hag hails culture change after United secures late win

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag says the goal that sent Manchester United into the World Cup break on a high note is the symbol of the progress made by his team in recent months. In the last Premier League game before the tournament in Qatar substitute Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner that secured a 2-1 victory at Fulham as United strengthened its grip on fifth place. A poor start under Ten Hag saw United lose its first two games but the team is now just three points off fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.

