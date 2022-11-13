Wolves beat Cavaliers 129-124 despite 51 points from Garland

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 129-124. All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored 27 of his NBA season-high 51 points — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers. Garland’s point total surpassed the previous season high set by Ja Morant, who had 49 points for Memphis against Houston on Oct. 21. The Cavaliers, who lost their fourth in a row, played without injured All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

