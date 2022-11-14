Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday’s 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.