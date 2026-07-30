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ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Extreme heat through Friday; storm chances on the rise

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today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:17 PM

Temps will be hover around record territory through Friday ranging from 104-108. Storm chances will increase later Friday and through the weekend with some heavy rain in spots along with gusty winds. Temperatures will decrease a bit over the weekend with the added clouds and rain in the area. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100's.

The heat will once again increase again next week with highs from 102-105.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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