Former host Russia frozen out as World Cup begins in Qatar
The Associated Press
Russia hosted the World Cup party in 2018 but now it’s off the guest list. Russia will be playing a little-noticed friendly game against Uzbekistan on the day the World Cup begins in Qatar. Russia was kicked out of World Cup qualifying after it invaded Ukraine and now can only play friendlies against the few nations prepared to accept its invitations. It’s been a year since the last time the Russian men’s national team played a competitive game. Attendances have fallen for Russian league games as fans protest a mandatory ID scheme first used at the last World Cup.