France adds Thuram for World Cup, Disasi replaces Kimpembe

Marcus Thuram has been handed the last spot in the France squad that will defend its World Cup title in Qatar while Monaco’s uncapped Axel Disasi has also been called after Presnel Kimpembe had to pull out. The French soccer federation said Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Thuram had been added to Didier Deschamps’ list after the coach had summoned only 25 players when he announced his squad last week, leaving one spot open. Paris Saint-Germain defender Kimpembe spoke with Deschamps and the team’s doctor at France’s training ground and told them he did not believe he had sufficiently recovered from an Achilles injury.

