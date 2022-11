PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 14 points in Duquesne’s 96-71 victory against South Carolina State. Grant also contributed six assists for the Dukes (2-1). Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points while going 6 of 6 from the field. Rodney Gunn Jr. hit 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, scoring nine. Davion Everett led the way for the Bulldogs (0-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

