Kalkbrenner leads No. 10 Creighton past Holy Cross 94-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 12 assists and No. 10 Creighton blew out Holy Cross 94-65. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field. Seven were dunks. He gave fans a treat when he launched and made a rare 3-pointer before the Bluejays went to the locker room with a 52-27 lead at halftime. Arthur Kaluma and Ben Shtolzberg had 13 points apiece for Creighton. Bo Montgomery went 5 of 6 on 3s and matched his career high with 21 points for Holy Cross.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.