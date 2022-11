HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall’s 91-65 win against Tennessee Tech. Kinsey also contributed seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points. The Golden Eagles were led by Jaylen Sebree, who recorded 14 points. Jayvis Harvey added 13 points and Erik Oliver had 10 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.