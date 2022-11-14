Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Löw. Musiala underlined his case for a starting role at the World Cup with a crucial role in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday. Musiala assisted both goals as he made his 100th appearance for Bayern at the age of just 19.

