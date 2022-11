CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott converted a three-point play with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift Charleston to a 92-90 win over Richmond. The Cougars’ Reyne Smith hit three straight free throws with 20 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 81-81 and forced overtime. Tyler Burton finished with 38 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Spiders

