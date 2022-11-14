Tynes has 17 points, 10 rebounds and Maine upsets BC 69-64

BOSTON (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 17 points with 10 rebounds to help Maine hold off Boston College and beat the Eagles 69-64. Maine missed its last five shots of the game but had four offensive rebounds in the last two minutes to secure its first win over BC since 2010. Peter Filipovity added 16 points for the Black Bears. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles. BC trailed by as many as 12 with just under nine minutes remaining before scoring eight points in a row to make it 58-54. But the Eagles were unable to deliver their third last-minute victory in as many games.

