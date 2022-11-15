Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says it has confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister has overturned Djokovic’s potential three-year exclusion period from Australia. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has declined comment on privacy grounds. That means any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status for Australia would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.